On Nov. 30, Irene Furst (nee Winograd) of Pittsburgh and formerly Baltimore at age 98. Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Holocaust survivor of Lodz, Poland, the Lodz Ghetto, Auschwitz, and Stutthuff concentration camps. She was brilliant, compassionate, resilient, strong, and wise. She was predeceased by her adoring husband and Riga, Latvian Holocaust survivor Gilbert Furst. She is the mother of Linda Furst (Dr. Dennis J.) Hurwitz, Allen (Arlene) Furst, and Dr. Herbert (Susan) Furst; she was loved by her grandchildren Jeffrey Hurwitz, Julia Hurwitz (Andrew) Silbernagel, the late Karen Rachel Hurwitz, Lauren Furst Williams, Lisa Furst (Jeff) Hall, Adam (Ariella) Furst, and Jason (Bianca) Furst; her great-grandchildren Riley, Harper, Hunter, and Jagger; and cousins, especially child survivor, Dr. Ilona Winograd Barkal of Stockholm and Israel. Irene and Gilbert emigrated to Baltimore in 1947, through the efforts of HIAS and sponsorship of Phillip Furst. There, they raised their three children. After she worked as a manager at H&R Block for 26 years, she moved to Pittsburgh to be near her daughter Linda. In Squirrel Hill, she became an active part of the Pittsburgh community, sharing her life experiences with students, participating in Na’amat, and enjoying maj, cards, and Scrabble. She remained a competitive Scrabble player, strong and independent, residing at Maxon Towers until recently. Her caregivers helped her retain her dignity in recent months and are appreciated by her family.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Karen Rachel Hurwitz Library at Community Day School, 6424 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217, or The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.

Similar Posts: