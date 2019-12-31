Letters to the Editor Jan. 3

Letters should be related to articles that have run in the print or online

Who’s That Dreidel?

The stilt-walking “Dreidel folks” (mentioned in “Baltimore City Hall Menorah Lighting Ceremony Honors Jewish Leaders,” Dec. 27, 2019) are Nina and Joffrey from Baltimore’s Big Whims

~ Cyndi Rutledge

Baltimore

On Social Media: In response to “Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Attack on Monsey Chanukah Party,” Dec. 29, 2019 Digital Exclusive: Praying there will be justice.

~ Betty Jane Ristau

Baltimore

After hearing about this, I got a message that our local state representative is doing something to combat anti-Semitism in Massachusetts: More states need to do this.

~ Jordan Warnick, retired Professor of Pharmacology and Associate Dean for Student Research at University of Maryland School of Medicine

Medway, Massachusetts

In response to “Baltimore City Hall Menorah Lighting Ceremony Honors Jewish Leaders,” Dec. 27, 2019:

Stacey [Goldenberg] truly deserves this honor for her outstanding service to the community.

~ Chava Drebin

Baltimore

Adrienne Blumberg — how wonderful for all your efforts to be acknowledged. Mazal Mazal!

~ Wendy Coplan-Gould

Baltimore

