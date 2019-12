On Nov. 19, Stysiya Zolotareva, of Baltimore, at the age of 98. She is survived by her loving children Anna Kats and Shimon (Julia) Shafran; sister Yevdokia Fainberg; grandchildren Inna, Natalie, and Michal; and great-grandchildren Mia and Ray. She was predeceased by her husband Grigoriy Shafran; son-in-law Leizer Kats; and parents, Isaak and Rakhil Zolotarev.

