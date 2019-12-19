On Nov. 14, Hannah Wolf (nee Cohen) of Baltimore at the age of 101. She is survived by her loving daughter Sally Shapiro-Gould (Thomas D. Gould); grandchildren Randy Michael (Lauren Michele) Shapiro and Marc Henry Shapiro (Maggie Ann Klinedinst); and great-grandchildren Eliana Marie and Donovan James Shapiro. She was predeceased by her husband Max Wolf; son David Wolf; siblings Jacob Cohen, Reuben (Sylvia) Cohen, and Hyman (Pearl) Cohen; and parents Hilda and Morris Cohen.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to Crohns & Colitis Foundation, Maryland/Southern Delaware Chapter of CCFA, 1777 Reisterstown Road, West Commerce Center, Suite 206, Pikesville, MD 21208.
WOLF
