On Oct. 30, Sara Sacks Wegad at the age of 99, in her home in St. Petersburg, Florida, having lived most of her life in Baltimore. She is survived by her husband. Gilbert Wegad, beloved niece Marion (Leonard) Diamond, Craig (Amy) Diamond, Allison and Megan Diamond, Philip Diamond, niece Trude (Bob) Hedlund, and dear friends Cynde and Peter Gottschling.

