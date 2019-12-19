On Nov. 13, Bernard “Buddy” Earl Toback of Baltimore at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Harriet Toback (nee Hankin); children Jacqueline Polashuk (Stuart Freed), Suzanne (Jerome) Kiewe, Scott (Diane) Toback; grandchildren Jeffrey (Elana) Polashuk, Matthew Polashuk, Ryan Polashuk, Zephan (Mollye) Blaxberg, Micah Kiewe, Tamar Kiewe, and Emily Toback. He is predeceased by his siblings Rose Bloom, Mildred Levin, Shirley Levin, Annette Burgan, and Emily Rauch; and his parents Philip and Esther Toback.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

