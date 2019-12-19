On Nov. 11, Jean Shasho (nee Gold), of Baltimore at the age of 88. She is survived by her loving children, Carolyn (Larry) Mann, Wendy (Michael) Saull and Harry Shasho (Ava Barron-Shasho); siblings, William (Helen) Gold and Bernice (late Howard) Pflug; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, David Shasho and parents, Anna and Benjamin Gold. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, 115 Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Baltimore, MD 21208 or American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

