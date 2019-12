On Nov. 16, Mark Sagalovskiy of Baltimore at the age of 83. He was survived by his beloved wife Nina Sagalovsky; son Alex (Tatyana) Sagalovsky; sister Larissa Moldavskaya; and grandchildren Alena, Anthony, Andrew, and Angelina Sagalovsky. Mark was predeceased by his sister Zena Sagalovskiy.

