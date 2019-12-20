New Web Series Captures the Fun of Cooking for Kids

“Nosh & Nibble,” the first and only online kosher cooking show for kids, by kids, and about kid, debuted this week on Kosher.com. Co-created with PJ Library, a national program that offers free Jewish-themed books to young readers, the web series joins Kosher.com’s lineup of hundreds of kosher food and lifestyle videos presented by top chefs and experts.

The series puts kids at the helm and invites young viewers into the kitchen to get excited about creating their own recipes and crafts.

“What’s unique about this show is that the kids are the stars, and they can completely take ownership of what the show becomes,” says Jenna Grunfeld, a Kosher.com producer.

Inspired by the appearance of Rachel Goldzal, champion of Food Network’s “Chopped Junior,” on Kosher.com’s “Sunny Side Up with Naomi Nachman,” “Nosh & Nibble” centers around a rotating cast of creative tweens and showcases these energetic hosts as they serve up kid-friendly recipes, demos, cool kitchen hacks, and crafty activities, all with a hearty dash of shenanigans.

The first three episodes star Rylee, a bubbly 11-year-old from Woodmere, New York, who loves riding roller coasters and putting french fries on pizza. She was excited to be the first host and equally thrilled about the series.

“You don’t have to watch adults make foods that aren’t necessarily for kids,” she said.

A natural in front of the camera, Rylee had the producers and crew in stitches during the filming. She has strong opinions about food and promises to focus on kid-friendly recipes and fun DIY crafts.

Following the debut episode Dec. 15, new episodes of “Nosh & Nibble” will air next Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

The JT is looking for kids between the age of 9-14 to submit video reviews of episodes of “Nosh & Nibble” for publication on our website and social media channels. Film yourself cooking the recipes (with an adult’s permission, of course) and tell us how they turn out!

Send your submissions to rkohn@jewishtimes.com. Limit one recipe per submission.

