On Oct. 17, Stanley Maurice Sody, known as Pete. He was born in Baltimore, son of the late Harry Sody and Bertha Dubow Sody. Pete leaves JJ, his adored wife of 42 years; his beloved children Jan and Steve Seitz, Harry Sody, and Kelly LeCain; his cherished grandchildren Shawnee Seitz, Tucker Sody, Logan LeCain, Laura Seitz, Colby LeCain, and Tess Sody; and a special gift, great-grandchild Carter LeCain with two more on the way. Pete was brother to Myrna and the late Melvin and Arnold. Pete graduated from Baltimore City College and The University of Baltimore. He moved to Florida in 1979, and his 52-year career included national sales manager of Hartz Mountain Pet Supplies, owner of Magnet Bar, national sales manager of Quaker Maid Oil Company, president/partner of Pam Pottery, and owner of Joe’s Honey. He was a big fan of the Orioles, as well as the Marlins, the Dolphins, and the Heat. Pete also loved horses and spent every Saturday with his best buddies at the race track.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of Miami.

