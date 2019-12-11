On Oct. 17, Dorothy Silver (nee Rosen) at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Sigmund M. Silver; sister Mae Levin; and parents Hyman Arnold and Mary Rosen. Dorothy is survived by her children Harriet Silver, Arnie (Cathalene) Silver, Patti (Joe) DeMarco, and Andy (Mary) Silver; grandchildren Julie (Kris) Kehr, Dan (Erica) Edlow, Geoff (Christi) Silver, Ruth Silver, and Corey Silver; and great-grandchildren Lily Kehr, Anna Silver, Gabe Silver, and Nate Silver.
Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.