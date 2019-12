On Nov. 11, R. Raechel Silman. She was predeceased by her husband Harav Moshe Dovber Silman. She is survived by her children Yaakov Eliezer Silman (“Jay”) of Washington Heights, New York, Malka Nechama Weintraub of Baltimore, Shimon Avraham Silman of Crown Heights, New York, Yehudit Bracha Silman-Greenspan of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Naomi Esther Zirkind of Baltimore.

