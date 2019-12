On Nov. 9, Jacob Schuchman of Baltimore at the age of 74. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Ann Schuchman (nee Katz); children Moshe Tzvi (Michal) Schuchman, Eitan (Ariella) Schuchman, and Bryna (Yaakov) Handler; brothers Mordechai (Diana) Schuchman and Sidney (Lesley) Schuchman; and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Sadie and Samuel Schuchman.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Abraham Hertzbergs, 6208 Wallis Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215.

Similar Posts: