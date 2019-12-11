On Oct. 14, Stanley Langbaum of Owings Mills at the age of 99. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years Anita Langbaum (nee Grabel); sons Jerry (Debby) Langbaum and Gary (Risa) Langbaum; sister Sybil (late Donald) Stokes; grandchildren Jeffrey (Jennifer) Langbaum, Kevin (Dr. Jessica) Langbaum, and Lauren (Mark) Tobias; and great-grandchildren Justin and Kara Langbaum, Nicole and Seth Langbaum, and Jacob Tobias. Mr. Langbaum was predeceased by brother Lawton (Rita) Langbaum and parents Sadie and Samuel Langbaum.

