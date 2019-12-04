Letters Dec. 6

Flawed Thinking

Last week’s editorial (“Voices of Division, Voices of Unity,” Nov. 27, 2019) appears to claim that peace can only come about through a “two-state solution.”

It is flawed thinking to believe that Jewish towns anywhere are preventing peace. In light of the hundreds of rockets fired at Israeli civilian targets from Gaza in November, there is no reason to believe the creation of a Palestinian State where the settlements now are would result in peace of any kind. Islamic Jihad’s November attacks offered hundreds of vivid reasons of why a Palestinian state must not be created.

For promoters of Israeli territorial concessions, the withdrawal/disengagement from Gaza was supposed to set the precedent they hoped would soon be repeated in Judea and Samaria (West Bank). Instead, Gaza has become the most graphic

illustration of why relinquishing Judea and Samaria to the perennially hostile and extremely corrupt Palestinian Authority is a flat-out dangerous idea.

Imagine how the rocket attacks against Israel in the wake of the Baha al-Ata killing would have looked if the terrorist armies had instead been West Bank Palestinian Arabs, operating from inside a Palestinian state in the West Bank. Those November rockets would be in easy range of the Western Wall, the Knesset, and passenger jets landing at Ben Gurion Airport.

Moshe Phillips, National Director, Herut North America (U.S. Division) – The Jabotinsky Movement

A Clarification

Thank you for highlighting our Partnership city of Ashkelon and Mayor Tomer Glam (“Ashkelon Under Fire,” Nov. 12, 2019). The Associated is very proud the Baltimore-Asheklon Partnership has connected our communities for over 15 years through collaborative projects that build long-lasting and meaningful relationships and foster a great love for Israel and the Jewish people.

The article mentioned the support Baltimore sends to Israel to help communities around the Gaza border during times of crisis. We want to clarify that while The Associated provides support for those communities through Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), and through our overseas partners, The Jewish Agency for

Israel (JAFI) and the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC), we provide additional support in times of crisis for the community in Ashkelon.

We pray for peace for our friends in Ashkelon and everyone in Israel.

Shelly Malis and Morry Zolet, Co-chairs, Baltimore-Ashkelon Partnership

