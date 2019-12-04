Susan Fribush Thaler, of Pikesville at the age of 73. She is survived by her children Bryan (Meryl) Thaler and Jennifer (John) Czerapowicz, siblings, Jackie (Glenn) Cooper, Lynn (Maury) Fine and Sam Fribush; and grandchildren Joshua, Addyson and Morgan Thaler, and Danielle and Ava Czerapowicz. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Ner Israel Rabbinical College, 400 Mt. Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.

