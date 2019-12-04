On Nov. 6, Paul M. Rosenberg, of Baltimore at the age of 90. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth F. Rosenberg (nee Sterling), daughter, Sara (Paul) Rybczynski, son, Steven Rosenberg, brother, Aaron Rosenberg, and grandchildren, Samuel and Melissa Rosenberg, and Andrew (Laura) and Miriam Rybczynski. Paul is predeceased by his son, Alan Rosenberg, daughter-in-law, Caryn Rosenberg, and sister, Sylvia Gladstone. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: