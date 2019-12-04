On Nov. 6, Phyllis Neuman (nee Atkins) at the age of 95. She is predeceased by her loving husband Nelson Neuman, her siblings Cynthia Kierson and Arthur Atkins, and her parents Meyer and Rose Atkins. She is survived by her children Ian Neuman (Heather Mannuel), Ricka Neuman (Ted Niederman), Roberta Neuman, and Jonathan (Carmela) Neuman; and by her grandchildren Julia Niederman and Erik (Shana) Niederman. Mrs. Neuman is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Nelson Neuman Kiddish Fund at Beth Tfiloh Congregation 3300 Old Court Road Pikesville, MD 21208.

