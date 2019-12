On Nov, 7, Zakhar Matlin, of Reisterstown at the age of 73. He is survived by his loving wife Esfir Matlin; children Michael (Veronika) Kushnir, Romail (Diana) Matlin, and Glenn Matlin; sister Elizaveta (Semyon) Radushkovsky; and grandchildren Charlotte and Elizabeth Kushnir. Mr. Matlin was predeceased by his parents, Maria and Lev Matlin.

