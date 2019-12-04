Will American Healthcare be the Envy of the World, or Just Another Version of Socialized Medicine?

By Dr. Howard Smith, MD MHA doctor since 1970s.

The cost of healthcare in the U.S. is now 18% of the GDP. Among cost-drivers, medical liability is about 20% to 50% all of the cost for any medical service. Yet of the 46,000 malpractice claims filed annually, only 1% of verdicts are in favor of their paintiff. Therefore, many must be frivolous. The underlying cause of a frivolous claim is fundamental to all legal proceedings: it is “the preponderance of evidence.” The threshold of this burden of proof is a coin toss. A “quanta,” more than 50% probability, results in oppressive liability premiums, defensive medicine and, sometimes, an excessive misinformed jury verdict, each having hidden avoidable costs.

Annually, liability premiums are $8.5 billion and defensive medicine is $45 billion. Both are passed on in healthcare costs. To lessen that impact, insurance companies unilaterally enforce the allowable charge, which is 20% to 50% lower than the actual charge, and, by so doing, shifts the cost-burden back to doctors. This results in economies of scale that force many doctors to join an integrated practice called a “health system.” That is why you are a patient in a health system, not a private practice.

As medical liability and healthcare costs continue to escalate, health plans unilaterally enforce “capitation,” a single prospective comprehensive payment to a health system for those it insures, who are patients of the health system. This shifts the health-burden of patients to the health system. This is not transparent in the explanation of benefits, are enormous savings to the health plan, and does not reduce your premiums.

To adapt, health systems adopt performance-based practice guidelines: “evidence-based” treatments reputed as the least wasteful and most efficient for a specific condition. They are not necessarily standards of care accepted by all prudent practitioners as the safest and most effective treatments. As a patient of a health system, you are unwittingly subjected to these guidelines, which saves it money at the expense of your safety.

The Affordable Care Act legitimized allowable charges, health systems, capitation and practice guidelines, the very things that are already established by default. Still, there are no controls on medical liability and healthcare costs continue to increase faster than anticipated.

Now begins the debate over Medicare for All. Some assert that Medicare for All will end medical liability costs because, today, Medicare patients are the least likely to sue. However, when a broader demographic is covered, this changes. If passed, Medicare for All will have a $52 trillion price tag in 10 years, which, at that time, may be greater than the GDP. Even eliminating all medical liability costs ($53.5 billion) will only be 0.1% of the cost of Medicare for All. Under these circumstances, your care is rationed.

It is not too late. American healthcare is a work in progress and is still the envy of the world. Doctors, who have been marginalized since the 1970s, are its architects. It is still within their power to intercede by unilaterally aligning healthcare and the tort system.

The medical profession can do so because medical experts are essential in every malpractice case. It matters not if the burden of proof requires a “quanta” more probability than 50%. What matters is that none ever intentionally exploits that coin toss. As scientists, medical experts have greater obligations to confidence than that required by the preponderance of evidence. The scientific standard is 95% confidence, which meets and exceeds that burden of proof.

If evidence is tested with 95% confidence and 5% risk of error in any peer review, it should be no different in a lawsuit. When one expert documents 95% confidence for an opinion and the other does not, all parties in legal proceedings will immediately know who is objective. Should the AMA commit to enforce the ethical obligation that all opinions expressed by medical experts are quantitatively tested in this way, it will do more to prevent frivolous lawsuits and all associated costs than any health reform can ever do. There are no fundamental changes in the tort system and healthcare system; healthcare costs are contained, health insurance is affordable and doctors keep American healthcare a national treasure and the envy of the world.

