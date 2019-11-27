A Taste of Paris Is Coming to Baltimore

A kosher French café-style restaurant, Croustille Café, is expected to open in the Pikesville Shopping Center before year’s end.

Owner Moshe Mimoun operated several bakeries and supermarkets in France and plans to feature a wide variety of French cuisine at Croustille Café.

Mimoun, who is Orthodox, relocated to the Baltimore area a year ago and “scoured the market looking for the right location,” said Larry Lichtenauer, a spokesman for the landlord of the property, Hill Management Services.

“Pikesville Shopping Center has the perfect demographics for his business,” said Lichtenauer. “He plans to carve out a niche, and he has the passion to do it.”

According to Rabbi Avrom Pollak, president of Star-K Kosher Certification, the agency has recently spoken with the café about receiving kosher certification, though nothing has been finalized yet.

The menu will include freshly baked baguettes and other French breads, and pastries ranging from fruit-filled brioche, strudel, and biscotti to madeleines, tarts, and French-style cookies. Other specialties will include crepes and gaufres (French waffles) with custom-made toppings.

“I think what will separate [Croustille Café] will not just be the food, but the environment,” said Lichtenauer. “[Mimoun] wants people to linger there, to socialize. I think certain cafés want you to get your product and quickly depart. He wants people to feel comfortable, which is in direct contrast with some fast-casual restaurants.”

To this end, the 3,800 square foot establishment will include not only an on-site bakery and café but also a lounge area with booths and high-top tables to encourage groups of people to gather, socialize, and conduct business.

The exact date of the opening and the café’s hours of operation are expected to be announced at a later date.

