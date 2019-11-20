Leonard (Lenny) Smith of Pikesville at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Smith (nee Moscoe); his children Sharon (Stephen) Freiman, Harris (Jill) Smith and Alan (Amie) Smith, his step-children Jason (Debbie) Glasser and Michael (Jeanie) Glasser; his grandchildren Rachel (Steven) Fox, David (Anna) Freiman, Stephanie Smith, Jordan (Heather) Smith, Kara (Danny) Boyd, Jennifer (Tim) Hilton, Michelle Smith, PJ Glasser, Nathan Glasser, Bret Glasser, and Blake Glasser; and his great-grandchildren Brenna, Alyssa, and Adina. Mr. Smith was predeceased by his first wife Ilene Smith (nee Cohen); his siblings Elliott Smith, Bette Lackritz, and Naomi Boltansky; and his parents Anna and Harry Smith.

