On Oct. 21, Moisey Rotman of Reisterstown at the age of 95. He is survived by children Eduard (Tatyana) Rotman and Inessa (Saveliy) Liberman; grandchildren Alex (Stacey) Rotman, Alan (Irina) Liberman, and Anna (Lenny) Liberman; and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Mr. Rotman was predeceased by his wife Ida Rotman (nee Ravina), and a brother, Abram Rotman.

