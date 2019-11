On Oct. 19, Jacqueline Fox Neiburger in Newport News, Virginia, after a sudden illness in Gilchrist Hospice-Towson. Mrs. Neiburger was predeceased by her parents Joseph R. and Sarah E. Fox (nee Levinson); brother Alvin; and her husband of almost 70 years Barry G. Neiburger. She is survived by her sons Colin S. (Becky), B. Matthew and Mitchell Neiburger; grandsons Uphar and Joshua Neiburger; and a network of extended family and friends.

