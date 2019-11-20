On Oct. 19 at the age of 98, Helen R. Lund. She is survived by her loving daughter Janice Brodsky; sons-in-law Eugene Sprehn and Norris Brodsky; granchildren Aaron (Leslie) Brodsky, Shelley (Garrett) Zimmerman, Hillary (Daniel) Rosenberg, Amanda (Jackson) Cheng, and Elliott Sprehn (Rachael Nancollas); and nine great-grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband Herman Lund; children Leas’sa Sprehn, and Howard Lund; siblings Stanley Rubin and Florence Kraus; and parents, Hyman and Elizabeth Rubin. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

