On Oct. 20, Maurice Finn of Baltimore at the age of 97. He is survived by his loving children Stewart Rodell, Andrew Rodell, Ronda (Bob) Esquivel, and Leah (Stephen) Sichel; sister Anna Ruth Tobin; grandchildren Joel (Leora) Ezoory, Meir (Chava) Ezoory, Sara (Ira) Suss, Yehuda Ezoory, Dovid Ezoory, Yisroel Ezoory, Zachary Rodell, Tony Esquivel, Jesse Esquivel; and several great-grandchildren.

Similar Posts: