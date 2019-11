Eileen Z. Kleeberg (Nee Zlotnick), beloved wife of the late James Kleeberg; loving mother of Evan (Amy) Kleeberg and Alysia (Jordan) Rosner; dearest grandmother of Louis and Elias Rosner and Max and Brayden Kleeberg; sister of Susan (and the late Alan) Lippman; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lincoln Park Zoo or Steppenwolf Theater are appreciated.

