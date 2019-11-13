On Oct. 18, Dr. Armand Joel Gold of Pikesville at the age of 93. Gold is survived by his loving wife, Helen Gold (nee Miller); children Susan (Andrew) Katz and Mitchell (Leslee) Gold; sister Maxine Rosenthal; grandchildren Seth Katz (Neema Kumar), Jonathan (Jaime) Katz, Leor Gold, and Marshall Gold; and great-grandchildren Camden, Logan, and Nora Katz. He was predeceased by brother-in-law Gerald Rosenthal; and parents Solomon and Lena Gold. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), P.O. Box 395, Stevenson, MD 21153, or Kennedy Krieger Institute,

c/o Office of Philanthropy, 707 N. Broadway, Baltimore 21205, or the charity of your choice.

