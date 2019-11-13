On Oct. 15, Theodore Gerber of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Baltimore, at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving daughter Laurie (James) Pantelemon; and granddaughter Elisa Wagner. He was predeceased by his parents Annie and Jacob Gerber; siblings Earl and Rita Gerber; and former wife Elsie Gerber. Contributions in his memory may be sent
to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
