On Oct. 15, Theodore Gerber of Cleveland, Ohio, formerly of Baltimore, at the age of 88. He is survived by his loving daughter Laurie (James) Pantelemon; and granddaughter Elisa Wagner. He was predeceased by his parents Annie and Jacob Gerber; siblings Earl and Rita Gerber; and former wife Elsie Gerber. Contributions in his memory may be sent

to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

