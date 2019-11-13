On Oct. 18, Freda Garelick of Baltimore at the age of 99. She is survived by her loving children Sherry (Norman) Zwagil and Fern (Steve) Ehrenpreis; sister Sarah Miller, grandchildren Nisa (Leon) Vinokur, Erika (Yakov P.) Dinovitz, Joshua (Jenna) Zwagil, and Bailey Ehrenpreis; great-grandchildren Noa, Zev, and Matan Vinokur, Atara and Gavriel Dinovitz, Zoë Zwagil, Evan Schultz, and Troy Kahan. Freda was predeceased by her husband Bernard Garelick; and her parents Hattie and Morris Lebowitz. Contributions in her memory can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

