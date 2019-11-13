On Oct. 16, Jules Friedman of Pikesville at the age of 67. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Friedman (nee Dickman); children Andrew and Jordan Friedman and Sukey; siblings, Jerry (Barbara) Friedman, Gail (David) Aaron, Ellen (Jeffrey) Levin, Ileen (Samuel) Gaer; sister-in-law Elinda Hendon; and brother-in-law Thomas Dickman. Jules is also survived by loving nieces and nephews; and a special friend to the family, Marc Caroff. He was predeceased by his parents, the late Sylvia and Leonard Friedman; and parents-in-law, Ileen and Henry Dickman. Contributions in his memory may be sent

to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes

Processing Center.

