On Oct. 16, Jules Friedman of Pikesville at the age of 67. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Friedman (nee Dickman); children Andrew and Jordan Friedman and Sukey; siblings, Jerry (Barbara) Friedman, Gail (David) Aaron, Ellen (Jeffrey) Levin, Ileen (Samuel) Gaer; sister-in-law Elinda Hendon; and brother-in-law Thomas Dickman. Jules is also survived by loving nieces and nephews; and a special friend to the family, Marc Caroff. He was predeceased by his parents, the late Sylvia and Leonard Friedman; and parents-in-law, Ileen and Henry Dickman. Contributions in his memory may be sent
to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes
Processing Center.
FRIEDMAN
On Oct. 16, Jules Friedman of Pikesville at the age of 67. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Friedman (nee Dickman); children Andrew and Jordan Friedman and Sukey; siblings, Jerry (Barbara) Friedman, Gail (David) Aaron, Ellen (Jeffrey) Levin, Ileen (Samuel) Gaer; sister-in-law Elinda Hendon; and brother-in-law Thomas Dickman. Jules is also survived by loving nieces and nephews; and a special friend to the family, Marc Caroff. He was predeceased by his parents, the late Sylvia and Leonard Friedman; and parents-in-law, Ileen and Henry Dickman. Contributions in his memory may be sent