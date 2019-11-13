On Oct. 14, Iris Donchin (nee Hyman) of Owings Mills at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years Norman Donchin; parents Alex and Anna Hyman; and siblings Ethel Jarmel and Maurice Hyman. She is survived by her children Dale (Nancy) Donchin, Mindy (Scott) Wassel, and Andrew Donchin; brother Warren Hyman; sister-in-law Frances Hyman; grandchildren Jordan (Danielle) Wassel, Brandon Wassel, Adam Wassel, Jamie (Alan) Jensen, and Matthew Donchin; and great-grandchild Lucas Nash Wassel. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY 10016.

Similar Posts: