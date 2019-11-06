On Aug. 31, 2019, Barry Frank Wolfe, beloved husband of Sharon Wolfe (nee Steller); devoted father of Jonathan Wolfe and the late Howard Wolfe; adored brother of Susan (Arnold) Frank; beloved uncle of Philip Hyatt, Lisa Hyatt, and Randi Frank; stepfather of Scott Bloom and his children Lara and Oscar; devoted son of the late Reuben and Edna Wolfe. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 1004A O’Reilly Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94129, or the charity of your choice.

