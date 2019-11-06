On Oct. 14, Bernice B. Seidman at the age of 98. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, H. Leonard Seidman; siblings Rhona and Morton Benesch; and parents Edith and Benjamin Benesch. Bernice is survived by her daughters Ilene (David) Chait, Audrey (James) Rothschild, and Ellen Seidman; grandchildren, Jonathan (Robin) Chait, Daniel Chait (Megan Cunningham), Evan Rothschild (Allyson Morris), Josh Rothschild (Kelsey Pellerin), Jamie Seidman, and Maddie Seidman; and great-grandchildren Joanna, Benji, and Jack Chait, and Sagacity Rothschild Meriyah. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Camps Airy & Louise, 5750 Park Heights Avenue, Suite 306, Baltimore, MD 21215, or the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: