On Oct. 9, Alma Klein passed at the age of 89. Alma was predeceased by her beloved husband, Milton Klein; brother, Joel Gersten; and parents, Benjamin and Sadie Gersten. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Patti) Klein and Andrea (Steven) Leaf; grandchildren Scott and Michael Leaf, and Fara and Jeff (Amy) Klein; and two great-grandchildren. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mended Hearts, Merry Acres Executive Building, 1500 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707.

