On Oct. 11, Shirley Jean Goodman (nee Kramer) of Baltimore at the age of 94. She is survived by her loving daughters Gloria (Steve) Davidoff and Marsha (Morris) Saks; grandchildren David (Kate Piercy) Schaffer, Erica (Michael) Wachs, Karen (Todd) Shrager, and Michelle (Marshall) Davis; and great-grandchildren, Zora Marion Schaffer, Isabella Rose Wachs, Brendan David Shrager, Zachary Evan Shrager, Ian Collin Davis, Grant Harrison Davis, and Carly Rebecca Davis. Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Isadore “Goody” Goodman, her sister, June Lou Kramer, and her parents, Ida and Meyer Kramer.

Similar Posts: