On Oct. 9, Debra Rachel Friedman (nee Pernikoff) of Baltimore at the age of 57. She is survived by her husband, Rabbi Yitzchak Friedman; children Bracha (Dr. Dani) Poliakoff, Adena (Dr. Justin) Cohen, Tzvi (Chani) Friedman, and Moshe Friedman; siblings Hinda Reva (Alan) Solomon and David (Rivka) Pernikoff; nine grandchildren; and many other loving family and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Aaron and Freida Pernikoff.

