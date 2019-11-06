Jerold Martin Finkelstein, born March 16, 1941, to the late Morris and the late Sadye Finkelstein. Loving brother of Phyllis (Joseph) Lerner. Loving uncle to Margie (Jonathan) Schwartz, Alex (Lori) Lerner, and Stuart (Adena) Lerner. Loving great-uncle to Jessica and Lauren Schwartz and Danielle, Emma, Rebecca, and Jacob Lerner. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Joel Ronald Schwartz Memorial Fund;

C/O Central Scholarship Fund, 6 Park Center, Court Suite #211, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

