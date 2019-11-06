On Oct. 10, Esther Berelowitz (nee Fader) of Baltimore at the age of 99. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews Brenda (Joseph) Pariser, Rheda Fader, Barry (Peggy) Fader, and Pinchas (Toby) Fader. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ben Berelowitz, siblings, Sarah Grossman, Edna Dackman, Maurice Fader, Ellis Fader, and Ida Zigman, nephew, Jerome Fader, and parents,

Benjamin and Gertrude Fader.

