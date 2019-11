On Nov. 4, William Fischer at the age of 65. He is survived by his children, Jared, Robert, and Bradley Fischer, and sister, Robyn E. Fischer. William was predeceased by his parents, Charlotte and Stuart Fischer. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, November 6, at 9 am. Interment Mt. Hebron Cemetery – Flushing, New York.

Similar Posts: