On Oct. 4, Dorothy Naiditch Caplan, of Columbia at the age of 97. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Leon P. Caplan, brother, Saul Naiditch, and parents, Anna and Israel Naiditch. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Sue (Chuck) Aaron, Sandi (Toby) Sauls, and Bonnie (Tom) Winer, grandchildren, Amanda Aaron (Michael Wilson), Rebecca Amani-Dove, David Perch, Kate (Steve) Fisher, and Sara (Jon) Rund, and great-grandchildren, Rachel and Isaac Wilson, Nina and Julian Amani-Dove, Zoe and Ryan Fisher, Abigail and Eliza Rund. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

