On Oct. 7, Janet Sue Doernberg (nee Gerton), of Baltimore at the age of 73. Born in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 1946, to Betty (nee Hoffman) and Leo Gerton, Janet grew up in Greenbelt and worked for many years in her parents’ High’s Dairy Store. She went on to work for the federal government, serving for 42 years in divisions such as the Civil Service Commission and the Internal Revenue Service. Janet also worked as a medical secretary for the National Cancer Institute for over 30 years.

Janet is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, David Doernberg, sister, Nancy Sheppard of North Carolina, former husband, Damian Temple, and seven loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Betty Gerton.

