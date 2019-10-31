On Oct. 3, Ida Dubick (nee Marmelstein), of Baltimore at the age of 96. She is survived by her loving son, Dr. Marc (Kristin) Dubick, grandchildren, Joshua (Corey) Dubick, Hallye (Joseph) Dubick, Chelsea Dubick and Collin Dubick, great granddaughter, Lena Dubick, nieces, Chickie Grayson, Ellie Spind, Sandy (David) Gordon, and Sharon (Joe) Luber, and her devoted caregiver of 10 years, Joy Todd. Ida was predeceased by her husband, Isidore Dubick, parents, Lilly and Samuel Marmelstein and a daughter, Helene Dubick. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Central Scholarship.

