On Oct. 3, Victor Lapidus, of Baltimore at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving daughter, Irina (Pinkhas) Lemberg, grandchildren, David (Inna) Lapidus, Tea (Craig) Smoothy, Mark Lemberg and Ilya (Elizabeth) Lemberg, and great grandchildren, Jacob and Alice Lapidus and Logan Lemberg. Victor was predeceased by his wife, Lipa Bukzel, parents, Yakov and Adele Lapidus, and a son, Jacob Lapidus.

