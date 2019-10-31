On Sept. 1, Brian R. Levin of Reisterstown at the age of 53. He is survived by his mother, Mary Joan Levin, siblings, Lauren Levin (Brent Cohn), Eric (Tammy) Levin, and Orly (Dirk) Purrio, dear friend, Ray Messick, and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Levin was predeceased by his father, Sidney P. Levin. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or to the Sandra and Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute (c/o GBMC Philanthropy, 6701 North Charles Street, check Payable to GBMC Foundation)

Baltimore, MD 21204.

