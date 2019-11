On Oct. 4, Carlyn Levy (nee Walblick), passed away at 87. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Levy, parents, Sarah and Jerome Walblick, and sister, Dollie Lebow. She is survived by her children, Joann Levy and Mitchell Levy, grandchildren, Sarah and Brenna Nelinson, and Alex and Jenna Levy, and her loving niece, Barbara Lebow. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Foundation Fighting Blindness

