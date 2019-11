On Oct. 6, Merle Honey Porter (nee Yuspa), of Lutherville. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Hayley Porter (Daniel Mayer), brother, Warren Yuspa, grandchild, Avery Mayer, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Stuart Yuspa, and her parents, Anne and Harry Yuspa. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore.

