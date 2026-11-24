Chanukah is right around the corner, and Baltimoreans are gearing up for eight nights of fun. There’s so much happening around the area for the Festival of Lights that we couldn’t possibly fit it all into one list. So, we picked 10 events worth checking out. Whether you’re young or old, in the city or the county, an early riser or a night owl, there’s something for everyone.

Chabad of Howard County Ellicott City 50+ Center Pre-Chanukah Party; Dec. 4

Chanukah doesn’t begin until sunset, but get a head start on the fun with this party at the Ellicott City 50+ Center. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and runs until noon, with music, games and sufganiyot, as well as tales of the Maccabees and other relevant Chanukah topics. Reserve a spot by Nov. 27.

B’nai Israel Elegant Young Adult Chanukah Dinner; Dec. 4

If you’re a young person who wants to celebrate the start of the season in a classy way, this is the event for you. Hosted by B’nai Israel starting at 6 p.m., this is an event geared toward young Jewish adults who love good company, elegant vibes and delicious Israeli and Jewish food. Enjoy appetizers and dinner, but leave space for sufganiyot.

Beth Israel 70th Anniversary Chanukah Celebration; Dec. 5

What’s better than a Chanukah party? A Chanukah party and an anniversary celebration. Join Beth Israel as it celebrates the Festival of Lights, the bravery of the Maccabees and 70 years of community in Baltimore. The fun runs from 6 to 9 p.m., and you won’t want to miss out.

Beth El ’90s Glow Rave; Dec. 5

Do you miss Chanukah from the age of dial-up internet, “Malcolm in the Middle” and slap bracelets? Check out this Beth El event that brings the ’90s back. The Offit Auditorium will host a great night with glowing lights, latkes, sufganiyot, ’90s snacks and more. The fun runs from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. and is free for Beth El members, or $18 for nonmembers.

Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Hanukkah Bazaar Program; Dec. 6

A staple of the Chanukah season is the Chanukah bazaar. Come to Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom from 9:30 a.m. to noon and check out a number of products for the later nights of the holiday. There will be gifts for folks of all ages and interests, so no matter who you’re shopping for, you’re sure to find something.

Beth Am Community Chanukah Party at R. House; Dec. 6

End your weekend with a bang as Beth Am hosts a night of partying at R. House. There will be lots of shmoozing, singing and yummy Chanukah food. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m., making it late enough to light candles but early enough to get a full night’s rest before work on Monday.

Jewish Museum of Maryland 8 Years of Hanukkah Release Show; Dec. 8

Come down to the Jewish Museum of Maryland to celebrate the completion of an eight-year musical collaboration by Baltimore-based Jewish musicians and artists. The event starts at 6 p.m. with some museum exploration and wraps up at 9 p.m., with music, a menorah lighting, chatting and fun in between. For more about this story, check out the museum’s website.

Bolton Street Synagogue Outdoor Candle Lighting; Dec. 9

It might be chilly, but it’s still a great time to join Bolton Street Synagogue and light the Chanukah candles outside. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will bring together members of the community for an evening of Chanukah festivities. Come out whether you’re a part of the shul family or not.

Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh Hannukah Brew Ha Ha; Dec. 10

As Chanukah comes to a close, join the gang at Third Space at Shaarei Tfiloh for a night of fun, music, celebration and beer. The Brew Ha Ha will feature a latke and sufganiyot bar, as well as beer from Union Craft Brewing. There will also be live music from the Hannukah Jam All-Stars.

Chabad of Downtown Young Jewish Professionals Drinks and Dreidels Chanukah Party; Dec. 14

Calling all young Jewish professionals! Chabad of Downtown is hosting a Chanukah party Dec. 14. Even though that’s technically after Chanukah ends, the fun doesn’t have to be over. Those 22 to 38 are encouraged to come together as Chabad of Downtown hosts an event at The Power Plant downtown.

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com