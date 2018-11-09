On November 8, 2018, Eileen Wasserman (nee Mandel), dear sister of the late Harriet Rosensweig; dear daughter of the late Mary and Morris Mandel; also survived by aunts, an uncle and loving cousins. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 11, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pikesville Volunteer Fire Co., 40 East Sudbrook Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 4001 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday only, immediately following interment.