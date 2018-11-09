On November 8, 2018, Vivian D. Mishner (nee Davis), devoted wife of the late Morris H. Mishner; loving mother of Dr. Edward (Ann) Mishner, Dr. Harvey (Janet) Mishner and Cindy (Dr. Michael) Ring; dear sister of Bernard “Sonny” (Judie) Davis; beloved grandmother of Lauren Mishner, Erin (Matthew) Bass, Jennifer (David) Katz, Carrie (Matt) Parri, Jonathan Mishner, Julie Mishner, Sara Rivka (Eli) Itzkowitz, Shalom Mordechai (Sarah) Ring, Rochie (Chaim) Storch, Chani (Yaakov Yoseif) Shapiro, Nummi (Shmuel) Gerstman, Elisheva (Ephraim) Rothenberg and the late Chaim Yaakov Ring; adoring great-grandmother of many. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, November 11, at 9 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish Caring Network, ZCY Fund, 4011 Brookhill Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, or The Rabbi’s Charity Fund, c/o Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave. Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3701 Michelle Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday and Monday, then continuing at 4011 Brookhill Road, Baltimore, MD 21215, Tuesday through Friday.